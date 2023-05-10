CBD deemed potentially harmful in Roseland

ROSELAND, Ind. (WNDU) - CBD is looking for a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T in Roseland.

The type of items typically sold at Walgreens as health and wellness products have been deemed potentially harmful to the town—by the town.

There’s a business that wants to set up a CBD retail store in Roseland that had no idea how hard a sell that would be.

“You know, we don’t, we don’t make the rules, but we just don’t see, or I guess, or fully understand why that would be considered an adult use,” said the would-be store operator William Breen on Wednesday.

The chosen store location is within 1,000 feet of a bar and a pawn shop. Roseland puts all three of those business types in the “controlled use” category.

All are businesses “recognized as having serious objectionable characteristics that may have deleterious effect on adjacent areas,” according to the town zoning code.

In plain English, terms like “skid row” and “red light district” were mentioned today.

The zoning code in Roseland puts CBD stores in the same category as bars, adult bookstores, massage parlors, pawn shops, along with pool and dance halls.

William Breen says he just wants to create a healthy environment where customers can get things like food supplements and Kombucha.

Breen today appealed for special permission to open the store. He made a virtual appearance before the St. Joseph County Board of Zoning Appeals, seeking their endorsement.

“I’m torn on overriding what the town of Roseland has determined to be a proper use inside of their city,” said one board member. “But I’m also on a different side of the CBD, I guess, the CBD functionality for a personal use type, whether it should be a controlled use....”

The board was so divided on the issue it could not muster enough votes to condemn or endorse the store proposal.

That means the matter will automatically appear on the agenda of the board’s next meeting.

The board did request that someone from Roseland attend the next meeting. No town representative was present today.

Specifically, the problem lies with the location of the proposed store site at 202 Dixieway. The building is within 1,000 feet of both a bar and a pawn shop. The town zoning ordinance states that one special-use business cannot locate within 1,000 feet of two others.

