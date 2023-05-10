Cameras denied in courtroom for Indiana child porn case sentencing

Kegan Kline
Kegan Kline(Miami County Sheriff's Office)
By Carli Luca
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There will be no cameras allowed in the courtroom during the sentencing hearing for a Miami County man who pleaded guilty to 25 child pornography-related charges.

Kegan Kline is set for sentencing on May 18. He faces prison time and will have to register as a violent sexual offender when released.

You may remember Kline as the person behind the “anthony_shots” fake online profile he used to talk to underage girls.

Police have been investigating if the account was also in contact with Libby German before her and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017, but Kline has not been named as a person of interest or suspect in that case.

Despite an Indiana amendment that now allows cameras in courtrooms at the judge’s discretion, there will be no cameras at Kline’s sentencing.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Judge Timothy Spahr says this is because of the nature of the offenses and the possibility that sexually explicit materials or conduct will be discussed.

Spahr calls this “less-than-ideal” circumstances to begin recording and broadcasting court proceedings.

