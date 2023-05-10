Bridgman courtyard project begins construction.

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The crowdfunded project to bring a courtyard to downtown Bridgman has started construction.

The project met its fundraising goal in April, allowing construction to get underway. The event space will be used for live music, community gatherings, pop-up markets, art shows, food truck rallies, and more.

An updated artist rendering of the completed courtyard project, featuring the rug mural. (Julie Strating)

The community is all-in on the project, too! The Bridgman High School art club will paint a 400 sq. ft. rug mural for the courtyard, with Lake Street Eats even pitching in by offering to feed the students while they work.

A ribbon-cutting for the courtyard will be held on Monday, June 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

