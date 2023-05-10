Board votes against development plans on former Nye’s Apple Barn property

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - There won’t be any commercial development coming to the Nye’s Apple Barn property anytime soon.

The property located off Niles Road, not far from I-94, will not see any development, after months of speculation. The St. Joseph Township Board voted against any development on the land after talk of bringing housing, a gas station, and other businesses to the property.

Residents who live near the property say they are happy with the decision.

“The area is already too congested,” said Jonathan Wuepper, an opponent of developments on the land. “Had this gone through, it would’ve just created a lot more congestion on Niles Rd., M-63 and it’s just-- we don’t need another gas station, three-level condos in that community. It’s going to butt up to people’s houses back there, it would have devalued other people’s properties back there, so I think they really made the right decision.”

The vote tonight means the township will withdraw permits previously presented to further advanced development discussions.

