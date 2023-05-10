Benton Harbor woman dies in Sodus Twp. crash

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Sodus Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nickerson Avenue and Pipestone Road.

Police say a Honda CRV driven by a 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman was traveling west on Sodus Parkway/Nickerson collided with a large box truck driven by a 53-year-old South Bend man that was heading south on Pipestone.

Several witnesses at the scene told police that the Honda CRV went through a red light at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to the box truck that had a green light.

The driver of the Honda CRV, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Registration underway for 33rd annual Stand By Me Walk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
The money raised will go to the programs that support caregivers who take care of those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

What's Good

Adams HS teacher named Indiana’s High School Teacher of Excellence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
On Wednesday morning, the National Council of Teachers of English surprised Megan Twietmeyer with the award.

News

Adams HS teacher named Indiana’s High School Teacher of Excellence

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday morning, the National Council of Teachers of English surprised Adams High School English teacher Megan Twietmeyer with the award.

News

33rd annual Stand By Me Walk taking place in June

Updated: 2 hours ago
Angel Baginske, the director for Alzheimer's and Dementia services of Northern Indiana, joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to tell us more about the upcoming event.

Latest News

News

Saint Joseph Health System leaves offices at LifePlex facility in Plymouth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The health system says the move went into effect on Monday after resolving a dispute with the facility’s landlord.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Tyina’s turn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
If you’ve ever considered adopting from foster care, we hope you’ll take a moment to think of Tyina from Michigan.

Crime

Teens found guilty of reckless homicide in Goshen 7-Eleven shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The options on the table for the jury were murder, reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and not guilty.

News

Crews extinguish fire at Marycrest building in South Bend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
No injuries were reported among the building’s residents or emergency personnel on the scene.

News

AlphaGraphics gives back during Small Business Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
May is Small Business Month, and an Elkhart business is giving back to the community.

News

A picture perfect day for Michiana with plenty of sunshine!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
Grab the sunglasses today! Plenty of sunshine with temps in the mid 70s!