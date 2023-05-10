Benton Harbor woman dies in Sodus Twp. crash

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman is dead after a crash Wednesday morning in Sodus Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Nickerson Avenue and Pipestone Road.

Police say a Honda CRV driven by a 55-year-old Benton Harbor woman was traveling west on Sodus Parkway/Nickerson collided with a large box truck driven by a 53-year-old South Bend man that was heading south on Pipestone.

Several witnesses at the scene told police that the Honda CRV went through a red light at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way to the box truck that had a green light.

The driver of the Honda CRV, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

