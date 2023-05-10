AlphaGraphics gives back during Small Business Month

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - May is Small Business Month, and an Elkhart business is giving back to the community.

AlphaGraphics will officially open its new Elkhart location on May 18th.

The commercial print shop offers a common space where the community is welcome to stop by to do work, relax or hang out.

AlphaGraphics is also collecting books for the new Premier Arts Academy.

“We wanted to start a book drive to put a classroom library in each classroom to take a little bit of pressure off of the teacher,” said Erik Shultz, president and owner of AlphaGraphics.

If you would like to donate a book, you can drop one off at AlphaGraphics, located at 22158 Elkhart East Boulevard.

Grand opening celebrations will take place May 18th from 4 – 7 p.m.

