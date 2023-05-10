Adams HS teacher named Indiana’s High School Teacher of Excellence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend teacher has been named Indiana’s High School teacher of Excellence.

On Wednesday morning, the National Council of Teachers of English surprised Adams High School English teacher Megan Twietmeyer with the award.

Twietmeyer was nominated by her colleagues at Adams and picked as the winner from a pool of 10,000 high school teachers across the state.

“I moved to this community 10 years ago, and it was going to be a pit stop,” Twietmeyer said. “I fell in love with this city, fell in love with this community. So, to be able to invest in a community that I absolutely adore is really cool.”

Twietmeyer will go to the National Council of Teachers of English conference in Ohio. She will also be recognized at a luncheon for all her hard work.

