2 teens arrested in connection with shots fired in Benton Township

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two teens were arrested in connection with a report of shots fired in Benton Township on Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Roberts Avenue and were given descriptions of the two suspects. Numerous neighbors also directed officers in the direction where they had last seen the suspects.

Within minutes, officers found them near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Frederick Street, which is only a few blocks from where the shots were reportedly fired. When officers approached the suspects, they took off running.

Both suspects were eventually apprehended. After retracing their path, investigators found two separate backpacks, each containing a handgun.

The suspects, both 16, were arrested and taken to the Berrien County Juvenile Center, where they are being held on numerous charges.

No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the shots fired.

