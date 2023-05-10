17-year-old arrested after 2 shot, 1 killed in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one man and killed another in Michigan City on Monday.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Eighth and Cedar streets on reports of shots fired around 7 p.m.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an altercation took place between two 22-year-old Michigan City men and a 17-year-old in the 800 block of Spring Street.

As the argument escalated, all three involved began to shoot at one another. Bullets struck the two 22-year-old men, prompting one to flee the scene in a car. The injured man that fled was later found after his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Fifth and Spring streets. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The other injured man was located at Eighth and Spring, where he was transported to the hospital for advanced care.

The 17-year-old was detained and transported to the Juvenile Services Center in LaPorte as the county prosecutor’s office is reviewing formal charges.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cpl. Pliske with the Michigan City Police Department at 219-874-3221 ext. 1086, or by email at kpliske@emichigancity.com.

