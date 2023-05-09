You can put your pet’s photo on a billboard for free all month long

Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National...
Willis the cat is featured on a Lamar billboard in Greeneville, South Carolina, for National Pet Month.(FOX Carolina)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) – You can celebrate National Pet Month by showing off a larger-than-life picture of your favorite four-legged friend this May.

Shoutable is accepting photo submissions of pets now through May 31 and will put them on a Lamar Advertising billboard for free.

You can choose a billboard location nationwide, upload a photo of your pet, and choose the date and time you want to see it posted.

The picture is shown on a digital billboard for a 15-minute window of your choosing.

Click here to submit your photos.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Porter
Missing South Bend woman found safe
Search suspended for woman thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Staying sunny and warm through Thursday
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Devon McCain
Man arrested in connection with Edison Road shooting

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
McCarthy: No movement on debt ceiling in Biden meeting
Martie Salt interviews a team of researchers using an abbreviated breast MRI to detect cancers...
Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer
Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer.
Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Weather: Staying sunny and warm through Thursday
Woman says she was bitten by an elephant while on a trip to Bali.
Woman bit by elephant while on vacation: ‘I couldn’t get my arm out’