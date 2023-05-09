Village of Stevensville looks for new ways to fund roads

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Leaders in Stevensville are looking for new ways to raise money after prohibiting marijuana from being sold in the village.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stevensville President David Wenger said the village’s lawyer is putting together a resolution to be passed in June concerning replacing the marijuana sales ordinance.

But Wenger said he is against asking village residents to approve a road millage to fund road repairs after similar legislation for schools in the area failed.

The next plan for the village is to apply for state road grants, where it can get up to 50% matching funds of up to $250,000 per project, excluding engineering and oversight.

The next meeting to talk about those grants will be will June 5.

