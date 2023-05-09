Village of Stevensville looks for new ways to fund roads

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - Leaders in Stevensville are looking for new ways to raise money after prohibiting marijuana from being sold in the village.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Stevensville President David Wenger said the village’s lawyer is putting together a resolution to be passed in June concerning replacing the marijuana sales ordinance.

But Wenger said he is against asking village residents to approve a road millage to fund road repairs after similar legislation for schools in the area failed.

The next plan for the village is to apply for state road grants, where it can get up to 50% matching funds of up to $250,000 per project, excluding engineering and oversight.

The next meeting to talk about those grants will be will June 5.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A team of doctors is using an abbreviated breast MRI to get accurate results in a fraction of the time.

News

Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

First Alert Weather: Staying sunny and warm through Thursday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Next chance of rain moves in for Mother’s Day weekend.

News

Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Customers donate over $35K to Ronald McDonald House Charities

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana provides a home away from home for local families with seriously ill children.

Latest News

News

Customers donate over $35K to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Mishawaka revokes tax break for pet food company after alleged smell issue

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

Mishawaka police investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The first happened back on April 30 around 2:20 a.m., while the second happened early Tuesday morning just before 3:15 a.m.

News

Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Police are continuing to search this week for Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs, who disappeared Sunday evening after going into the river to help her 8-year-old son who was having difficulty in the water.

News

Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The announcement comes amid rumors that the online shopping giant could be walking away from the regional distribution hub.