Tyler Leighton returns to alma mater to coach Jimmies

By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Tyler Leighton was officially approved as the next head coach of the Jimtown boys basketball team at a board meeting on Monday night.

Leighton was a member of the 2004 state champion team at Jimtown, which is the last time the Jimmies boys basketball program won a state title.

After some time away from Michiana and some time as an assistant with hall of famer Al Rhodes at Penn High School, he’s back to lead his alma mater.

“It’s almost like a dream come true I didn’t know I had,” Leighton said. “You just get so busy with life, and life takes you on a journey to different places and different things. But it is cool how you can see patterns and cycles in life. I’m just really excited to get back there and share all the things that helped me be successful while I was there from the great different coaches and teachers that I had, but also the things that I learned since being away.”

The Jimmies are coming off a 5-18 season where they finished 1-11 in NIC play.

