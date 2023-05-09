Stolen statue returned to Madeline Bertrand County Park

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A statue that was stolen from a Berrien County park nearly two months ago has been returned.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, a bronze statue of Madeline Bertrand that was stolen from Madeline Bertrand County Park on March 16 was returned to the park late Saturday night.

Police say the person returning the statue placed it at the base of the pedestal where the statue once stood and then proceeded to take a photo of the statue.

The statue, called Madeline Bertrand “A Potawatamie Woman,” depicts what Bertrand may have looked like as a young woman. The statue was a gift from Niles Township to celebrate Michigan’s sesquicentennial in 1987.

Police say the vandal used excessive force to break the statue off the pedestal, leaving only the ankles and feet of the statue on the pedestal.

“Although we are happy to have the original statue back, we are all very concerned about this theft and what other damage this person may do at the park or in the surrounding neighborhood,” said Park Manager Derek Tyler in a news release from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are still investigating the theft and reviewing security footage. If you have any information on this theft or have seen a photo of the Madeline Bertrand statue on someone’s social media accounts, you’re asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 269 983-7141, ext. 7224.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.