SOFTBALL: Saint Joe outlasts Penn for first win over Kingsmen since 2014

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - With first place up for grabs in the NIC, the Saint Joseph Indians softball team beat one of its rivals for the first time in nearly a decade on Monday evening.

Saint Joe defeated Penn 4-1, marking the Indians’ first win over the Kingsmen since 2014.

The game was scoreless through four innings thanks to a great pitching matchup between Saint Joe sophomore Berkley Zache and Penn junior Aubrey Zachary.

The Kingsmen broke through in the top of the fifth with some small ball to take a 1-0 lead, but the Indians responded in the bottom of the sixth with four runs of their own.

The Indians are now in sole possession of first place in the NIC. They are 18-2 overall and 7-0 in conference play.

Saint Joe will look to keep its unbeaten NIC record alive against John Glenn on Wednesday.

Penn falls to 17-4-1 and 8-1 in the NIC. The Kingsmen will look to bounce back at home on Wednesday against Jimtown.

