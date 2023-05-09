Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the 2023 season

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Shipshewana Flea Market and Auction is open for the 2023 season.

Visitors can always expect to see new vendors, plus returning favorites.

As always, there’s plenty of food options to choose from.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September.

There will also be some special holiday and weekend markets.

