Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the 2023 season
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Shipshewana Flea Market and Auction is open for the 2023 season.

Visitors can always expect to see new vendors, plus returning favorites.

As always, there’s plenty of food options to choose from.

The Shipshewana Flea Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September.

There will also be some special holiday and weekend markets.

For more information, click here.

