Portion of Maplehurst Avenue in Mishawaka closed

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Maplehurst Avenue in Mishawaka is closed between Jefferson Boulevard and Borley Avenue to complete a sanitary sewer connection.

Barricades and signs are in place. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during the process.

The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, weather permitting.

