Portion of Maplehurst Avenue in Mishawaka closed

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Maplehurst Avenue in Mishawaka is closed between Jefferson Boulevard and Borley Avenue to complete a sanitary sewer connection.

Barricades and signs are in place. Access for all residents within the closure area will be maintained during the process.

The closure is expected to be in place until Friday, weather permitting.

