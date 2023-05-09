Police identify mother thought to be missing in St. Joseph River

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police have identified a woman who is thought to be missing in the St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs.

Police are continuing to search this week for Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs, who went missing Sunday evening after going into the river to help her 8-year-old son who was having difficulty in the water.

The boy was rescued by emergency crews and has since been released from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

