Mishawaka police investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau is investigating two recent armed robberies that happened at the 7-Eleven on Catalpa Avenue.

The first happened back on April 30 around 2:20 a.m., while the second happened early Tuesday morning just before 3:15 a.m.

Surveillance photos from the armed robberies are shown above.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 57-4288-STOP.

