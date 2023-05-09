Mishawaka police investigating armed robberies at 7-Eleven
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau is investigating two recent armed robberies that happened at the 7-Eleven on Catalpa Avenue.
The first happened back on April 30 around 2:20 a.m., while the second happened early Tuesday morning just before 3:15 a.m.
Surveillance photos from the armed robberies are shown above.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Mishawaka Police Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 57-4288-STOP.
