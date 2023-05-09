Medical Moment: The abbreviated breast MRI catching cancer.

(WNDU) - In the past 30 years, the death rate from breast cancer has decreased by 43%.

Mammography has long been the standard screening tool. But mammograms may not always be the most effective tool for women with dense breast tissue.

Now, an abbreviated breast MRI may be the answer to catching cancer in these women.

“I was taking my shower after I felt the lump,” recalled Tessa Gauzy. “I was diagnosed with stage one, B invasive ductal carcinoma.”

Tessa Gauzy’s story is an all too common one. “I have no family history.”

But less than 10% of breast cancers are hereditary. That’s why a yearly mammogram is vital to catch cancers before it’s too late.

“Our goal is to detect cancers when they are small, at their earliest, most treatable stage,” explained Brett Parkinson, MD, a radiologist at Intermountain Health.

But the denser a woman’s breast, the harder it is to detect tumors early.

“Mammography picks up about four cancers per 1,000 women,” Dr. Parkinson said. “MRI, on the other hand, can pick up anywhere from 12 to 16 early breast cancers.”

But a full breast MRI is expensive and time-consuming, currently used now for only the most at-risk patients.

“This is why abbreviated MRI will revolutionize what we do,” Dr. Parkinson said.

Abbreviated breast MRI uses the same MRI machines, the difference, is the time inside the MRI is just 10 minutes, it costs less, there are fewer sequences, so less time is spent reading the reports, and it’s just as sensitive as full breast MRI’s, and it can pick up hard-to-see tumors that mammograms miss.

In dense tissue, mammography sensitivity goes down to less than 50%. Abbreviated MRI allows doctors to see the extent of the cancer and its margins.

“I think that we’re seeing the future unfold right before our eyes,” Dr. Parkinson finished.

The average risk of a woman in the U.S. to develop breast cancer is 1 in 8. Parkinson says mammography is still the best and most efficient way to find early-stage tumors. Women whose breast cancer is caught at an early stage have a 93% or higher survival rate in the first five years.

