McDonald’s offering free McChicken to app users Wednesday

CHICAGO (WNDU) - McDonald’s is offering its mobile app users a free McChicken this week!

The free offer is only available in the McDonald’s mobile app on Wednesday, May 10.

The offer is limited to one McChicken per person at participating locations. The restaurant says no minimum purchase is required. The offer is not valid for McDelivery.

The McDonald’s mobile app is available for free download on Apple and Android devices.

(McDonald’s USA)

