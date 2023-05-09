Irish men’s lacrosse preps for NCAA Tourney opener against Utah

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is a few days away from its first game in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

The Irish will host Utah in the second round on Saturday afternoon.

With an overall regular season record of 10-2, Notre Dame is the No. 3 seed in this year’s tournament. Both losses came to Virginia.

But Notre Dame’s margin of victories this season has been among the best in the nation. Junior midfielder Eric Dobson touched on the team’s confidence level heading into Saturday’s game.

“We feel like we’re only getting better as time goes on,” Dobson said. “We feel like there’s no better team in the country that’s poised to make a run quite like we are with the depth we have and the players we have all over the field.”

Senior goalie Liam Entenmann agreed.

“It has nothing to really do with what seed we are, or How many wins, or what do people think about us,” Entenmann said. “I think we know what we have, and we know how badly we want to win and bring a championship to Notre Dame. But again, it all starts with beating Utah on Saturday.”

Notre Dame’s matchup against the Utes at Arlotta Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. For ticketing information, click here.

For the full men’s lacrosse tournament bracket, click here.

