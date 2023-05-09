Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal

Goshen Community Schools names Krista Troyer as Model Elementary principal on May 8, 2023.(GCS)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A new principal has been selected for Model Elementary School!

Krista Troyer has been selected to fulfill the role, with more than 28 years of education experience under her belt. Troyer has been a part of the Goshen education system for decades, and has most recently been serving as the interim principal at Model.

“It is my honor to continue to work alongside the students, parents, and staff at Model Elementary,” Troyer said in a press release. “I look forward to serving our students and providing them with the best education possible. I appreciate GCS for the opportunity to grow professionally.”

Troyer is dedicated to creating an inclusive school atmosphere, planning according to student needs, and creating a student-centered learning environment which focuses on increasing student achievement.

Troyer and her husband are long-time Goshen residents, and their two sons are graduates from Goshen High.

