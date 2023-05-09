First Alert Weather: Sunshine is here through midweek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY : A few passing clouds as high-pressure moves in, otherwise generally sunny. High near 70F. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY : Generally sunny. High near 75F. Low 50F. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY : Staying sunny with increasing clouds for the second half of the day. Slight chance of showers moving in Thursday night. High near 80F. Low 58F.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND : A low-pressure system will develop to the south on Wednesday and bring more moisture to the area starting Friday. At this time, no day looks to be a complete washout, but scattered showers will be around through the weekend. The severe weather threat remains low with this setup. Highs this weekend will stay in the 70s.

