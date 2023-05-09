Customers donate over $35K to Ronald McDonald House Charities

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Customers at three local McDonald’s restaurants have raised more than $35,000 to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana, all through its Round Up program.

The check presentation took place on Tuesday morning at the McDonald’s off of M-62 in Edwardsburg, as customers raised more than $15,000 at that location.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home for local families with seriously ill children.

“And it does go to the families in need, so the next time that anyone’s in doubt of, you know, rounding up, it really just is a few pennies here and there that really do change the lives of families,” said Kierstin Eifler, the CEO of RMHC. “So, we definitely encourage all of the customers to round up and help us keep our doors open for families in need.”

“We hope that the word gets out into all of the communities, not just ours, but you know, throughout all of the McDonald’s, and we continue to raise money for such a great cause,” said Jay Okayama, the owner of the three McDonald’s locations.

You can still participate in the Round Up program at any McDonald’s location nationwide.

