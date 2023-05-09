BASEBALL: Saint Joe hands Penn first NIC loss in extra innings

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When NIC rivals Penn and Saint Joseph meet on the diamond this time of year, there’s usually something big at stake.

On Monday evening at Penn, the Kingsmen looked to stay unbeaten in conference play, while the Indians looked to play spoiler.

With a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth inning, Penn only needed a few more outs to remain undefeated in the NIC. But with the tying run 90 feet away on third, Owen Balint came in the clutch for Saint Joe with a single to center field to tie the game up at 3.

The score would remain the same heading into extra innings. Balint came in clutch again with a two-run double in the top of the eighth. Brody Zielinski then drove Balint in with a single to give the Indians a 6-3 lead and some added insurance heading into the bottom half of the inning.

The Indians held the Kingsmen scoreless in the bottom of the eighth to clinch the upset and shake up the conference standings.

Penn, who topped Marian last week to take sole possession of first place in the NIC, is now back in a tie with the Knights at the top of the standings. The Kingsmen (16-6, 8-1 NIC) will look to bounce back on Wednesday at Jimtown.

Saint Joseph (10-7-1, 6-3 NIC) faces a tough squad in John Glenn on Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.