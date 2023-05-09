Award-winning journalist and news anchor returns to WNDU-TV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After nearly two years reporting for KDVR in Denver, distinguished journalist Joshua Short is returning to South Bend. Beginning June 5th, Josh will anchor 16 News Now along with Terry McFadden and Lauren Moss.

WNDU-TV Vice President and General Manager, Ron Bartholomew expressed his excitement for Josh’s return. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Josh back on our team. He’s not only a highly skilled journalist, but he’s also deeply respected and appreciated by our community. With Josh’s return, we’re eagerly anticipating great things to come.”

Josh earned two Emmy Awards and several nominations while reporting in Denver and South Bend. And his special report on gun violence in South Bend earned recognition from Indiana’s Society for Professional Journalists.

“I am thrilled and honored to be returning to WNDU and South Bend, a city I considered home for over four years,” said Josh. “I’m looking forward to returning to the Anchor Desk and getting out into the community in and around South Bend and Elkhart.”

Josh is a native of Chicago, Illinois. He earned his bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism at Columbia College Chicago.

