Amazon says Elkhart County warehouse still in its plans

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Amazon says a massive warehouse that was built last year along the Indiana Toll Road is still in its plans, but there’s no specific timetable for its opening.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, the announcement comes amid rumors that the online shopping giant could be walking away from the regional distribution hub.

The rumors have come as the company has been canceling and closing distribution centers as part of the cost-cutting measures it implemented in 2022. Meanwhile, the Elkhart County warehouse was supposed to have started operations by now.

The 800,000-square-foot warehouse between County Road 17 and County Road 19 and a smaller facility that was set to open near the Elkhart Municipal Airport are expected to bring some 1,000 jobs to the Michiana area.

In an emailed statement to the South Bend Tribune, the company said it will work with the local community and employment organizations in the area to find employees once it has a better sense of timing.

Amazon says its 800,000-square-foot warehouse on the north side of the Indiana Toll Road is still in its plans, despite recent cutbacks by the company. (Ed Semmler, South Bend Tribune)

