What's Cooking: Community meals this week

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
(WNDU) - What’s cooking in Michiana this week? Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

This week features a wide variety of tastes, including stuffed pork chops, chicken strips, and craft beer!

  • Burger Night (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Thursday, May 11, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Burgers or chicken strips. Cost: $8 to $3. Karaoke and fun.
  • Thursday Dinner Special (American Legion Post 50 - 1633 N. Bendix Drive, South Bend) Thursday, May 11, kitchen opens at 3 p.m. - Stuffed pork chops, carrot souffle and Brussel sprouts, $14. Carryout available. Pre-orders welcome. Call 574-251-1905.
  • Fish, Chicken or Shrimp Fry (Ryan A. Balmer American Legion Post 161 - 133 E. Mishawaka Avenue, Mishawaka) Friday, May 12, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Carryout only. Call ahead Thursday and Friday. Cost: $8 to $14. Call 574-255-8319.
  • Fish Fry (American Legion Post 308 - 122 Lincoln Way East, Osceola) Friday, May 12, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. All you can eat when dine-in. Curbside pickup and ordering. Call 574-674-6712.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Pulaski Post 357 - 5414 W. Sample Street, South Bend) Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Fish fry plus full menu on Fridays. Cost: varies. Call 574-234-5073.
  • Kitchen Open (American Legion Post 284 - 23571 Grant Road, South Bend) Friday, May 12, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Dine-in or carryout. Non-smoking post. Call 574-289-4459.
  • Fish and Chicken Strip Fry (Galien American Legion Post 344 - 402 N. Cleveland Avenue) Saturday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. All you can eat. Fish, chicken strips, fries, coleslaw, coffee. Cost: adults, $12; children (ages 5-10), $6; 4 and under, free. Eat-in or carryout. The Legion Auxiliary will have a bake sale. For more information, call 269-545-8280 after 4 p.m.
  • Mishawaka Brewfest (Ironworks Avenue - Mishawaka) Saturday, May 13, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sample craft beers, food trucks, live music, more. Ages 21 and older. Cost: VIP, $55; general, $45; designated driver, $5.
  • Munchie Mondays (Food Truck Alley Days Avenue - Buchanan) Monday, May 15, lunch and dinner. Food and live music.

Submit your event to Cheryl Morey, Newsroom, South Bend Tribune, 635 S. Lafayette Blvd., Suite 138, South Bend, IN 46601; or email cmorey@sbtinfo.com. Deadline is Thursday prior at noon. Please check with the venue for any cancellations.

