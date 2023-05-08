Silver Alert issued for missing South Bend woman

ISP issued a Silver Alert for a missing South Bend woman.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert requesting help in locating 24-year-old Ashley Porter

She was last known to be located in the area of Irish Hills Apartments near Ironwood and Ireland Roads just after 11p.m. on Sunday night.

She is 5′2″ and 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and brow hair.

She is believed to be in extreme danger. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

