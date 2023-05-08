South Bend committee votes in favor of tax abatement for ethanol plant owners

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The new owners of South Bend’s ethanol plant are promising to bring new life to the facility.

That lifeline is coming from Germany where the parent company of Verbio North America LLC is headquartered.

Verbio plans to invest $233 million in the South Bend facility over the next three years creating one of only two bio refineries in the United States. Verbio CEO and President Gary Northrup defines a biorefinery as a place where ethanol production is integrated with the production of renewable natural gas.

“Most of the investment will be to the renewable natural gas piece,” Northrup told 16 News Now. “Where we’re making renewable natural gas from the stillage which is the waste stream coming off the ethanol production process. For most of your viewers, if they have any familiar with an ethanol plant, there’s something called dry distillers grain which is what the waste stream turned into from the ethanol plant as feed for cattle and other animals. So instead of giving it to them for feed, we take it as additional feed stock for our renewable natural gas production process, we’re making energy from it.”

Northrup says Verbio has had two plants running for more than ten years in Germany. The lone U.S. plant is currently in Nevada, Iowa.

Today, Northrup appeared before a Common Council committee on behalf of the company’s request for tax abatement. The committee vote was 4-to-0 in favor to send the matter to the full council with a favorable recommendation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.