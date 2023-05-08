Several road construction projects underway in South Bend

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road constructions projects that could affect your commute are now underway in South Bend.

Campeau St. - Notre Dame Ave. - South Bend Ave. Intersection Closure

The intersection of Campeau Street - South Bend Avenue - Notre Dame Avenue is closed as crews begin working on Phase 2 of the Campeau Streetscape Project.

It includes new curbs, sidewalks, bumpouts, pavement, storm sewers, and streetlights. Once construction is complete, the intersection will become a raised, four-way intersection.

The detour routes are Howard Street and Cedar Street via Eddy Street/State Route 23.

The intersection is expected to reopen in mid-July, weather permitting.

Miami Street Paving

Paving is underway on Miami Street from Ireland Road to Calvert Street.

Miami will remain open during paving, but it will have restrictions. Meanwhile, shifting travel lanes could cause major travel delays.

If the weather permits, paving is expected to be completed by May 26.

North Shore Drive Speed Bumps

North Shore Drive is closed from Michigan Street to Angela Boulevard for the installation of three speed bumps.

The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard.

North Shore Drive is expected to reopen May 17 if the weather permits.

