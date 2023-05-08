Sentencing delayed for Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Monday’s scheduled sentencing hearing for Najeeb Khan has been delayed.

Khan is the Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud after a check-kiting scheme that caused an estimated $150 million financial loss. In July 2019, Khan first disclosed his involvement in a fraud scheme at an Elkhart payroll services firm called Interlogic Outsourcing Inc.

Khan’s attorneys write that the request for more time is not made for purposes of delay, but to deal with determining restitution.

The government writes that Khan has had adequate time, and that he has already agreed to pay $121 million to KeyBank, and $27 million to clients of his payroll services company.

The judge reset sentencing for November 2, in the northern district of Ohio, which is where KeyBank is headquartered. The order states that no further continuances will be granted.

