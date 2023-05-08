Sentencing delayed for Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WNDU) - Monday’s scheduled sentencing hearing for Najeeb Khan has been delayed.

Khan is the Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud after a check-kiting scheme that caused an estimated $150 million financial loss. In July 2019, Khan first disclosed his involvement in a fraud scheme at an Elkhart payroll services firm called Interlogic Outsourcing Inc.

Khan’s attorneys write that the request for more time is not made for purposes of delay, but to deal with determining restitution.

The government writes that Khan has had adequate time, and that he has already agreed to pay $121 million to KeyBank, and $27 million to clients of his payroll services company.

The judge reset sentencing for November 2, in the northern district of Ohio, which is where KeyBank is headquartered. The order states that no further continuances will be granted.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release info on victims in Osceola triple shooting
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect in cold case murder of Three Rivers woman dies in jail
Ashley Porter
Missing South Bend woman found safe
A sneak peek inside the new Meijer supercenter in Elkhart
Pedestrian hit on bypass in critical condition

Latest News

South Bend Common Council to vote on tax abatement for ethanol plant.
South Bend Common Council to vote on tax abatement for ethanol plant
The initiative is meant to combat food scarcity in Berrien County.
Berrien Community Foundation unveils ‘Food For Good’ initiative
Berrien Community Foundation unveils 'Food For Good' initiative.
Berrien Community Foundation unveils 'Food For Good' initiative
Sentencing trial delayed for Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion.
Sentencing trial delayed for Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion