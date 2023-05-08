Search underway for missing woman in St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - First responders are searching for a missing woman in the St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs.

Officials with Andrews University confirmed with 16 News Now on Monday morning that the search is taking place on the edge of the university’s campus.

Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police say the woman has been missing since late Sunday afternoon after being called around 4:35 p.m. on reports of an adult possibly struggling in the water.

When they arrived, they did not find the woman, but they found a boy hanging on to a tree in the river. The boy was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown, but police say they were able to speak to him.

Police confirm with 16 News Now that the boy is the son of the woman who they are searching for. Crews picked up the search again on Monday morning after having no luck on Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.

