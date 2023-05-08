Ringo Starr to perform in New Buffalo, Indianapolis this fall

(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Ringo Starr, known famously as the drummer of The Beatles, is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming fall!

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will perform at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo on Oct. 6 (Friday). The show was announced on Monday, but ticketing information has yet to be released.

Prior to his stop in New Buffalo, Starr and his band will be performing in downtown Indianapolis.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the concert will take place at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Sept. 29 (Friday). Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. EDT. Live Nation, Old National Bank, and HOB Foundation Room presale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. EDT through Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Other nearby shows that were announced on Monday include Chicago (Oct. 5) and Detroit (Oct. 7). For more information on the tour, click here.

Starr’s band lineup includes Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man leads police on chase in stolen semi on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Delaware man was arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties on the Indiana Toll Road this weekend.

News

2nd Chance Pet: Clark

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Clark!

News

Search underway for missing woman in St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Officials with Andrews University confirmed with 16 News Now that the search is taking place on the edge of the university’s campus.

News

Search underway for missing woman in St. Joseph River near Berrien Springs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials with Andrews University confirmed with 16 News Now that the search is taking place on the edge of the university’s campus.

Latest News

News

Holcomb, Whitmer direct flags to be flown at half-staff after mass shooting in Texas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Both governors say flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11.

Traffic

Several road construction projects underway in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Several road constructions projects that could affect your commute are now underway in South Bend.

News

Important reminders during Water Safety Month

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
May is National Water Safety Month, and it’s a time to learn important skills that could save your life.

News

Several road construction projects underway in South Bend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Several road constructions projects that could affect your commute are now underway in South Bend.

News

LaGrange County CVB celebrating National Tourism Week with local festivities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
You’ll be able to find local artists, pop-up shops, and local food trucks at the Visitors Center in Shipshewana all week!

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 9 hours ago