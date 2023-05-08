Ringo Starr to perform in New Buffalo, Indianapolis this fall

(WNDU) - Ringo Starr, known famously as the drummer of The Beatles, is making a stop in Michiana this upcoming fall!

Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will perform at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo on Oct. 6 (Friday). The show was announced on Monday, but ticketing information has yet to be released.

Prior to his stop in New Buffalo, Starr and his band will be performing in downtown Indianapolis.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the concert will take place at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Sept. 29 (Friday). Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. EDT. Live Nation, Old National Bank, and HOB Foundation Room presale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. EDT through Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Other nearby shows that were announced on Monday include Chicago (Oct. 5) and Detroit (Oct. 7). For more information on the tour, click here.

Starr’s band lineup includes Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.