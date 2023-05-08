Ringo Starr to perform in Indianapolis this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Ringo Starr, known famously as the drummer of The Beatles, is making a stop in the Hoosier state this upcoming fall!

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre in downtown Indianapolis on Sept. 29 (Friday). The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. EDT. Live Nation, Old National Bank, and HOB Foundation Room presale tickets will be available Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. EDT through Thursday, May 11, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Starr’s band lineup includes Steve Lukather from Toto, Colin Hay from Men at Work, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette.

