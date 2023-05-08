Police investigating employee death at Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfilment Center

Medics responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a medical...
Medics responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 9700 block of Smith Road for a medical emergency.(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the death of an employee at the Amazon Fulfilment Center along Smith Road Monday afternoon.

The department says EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road, near the airport, just after noon on Monday.

Police say the employee was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

Officers say they are working to review all surveillance video of the incident. Our crew at the scene says they have seen many Amazon employees leaving the facility.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Amazon leaders responded to 21Alive’s requests for information. They say the site is closed for the day and employees have been sent home with pay.

They sent the following statement, saying they are conducting a “thorough investigation” of the incident:

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Porter
Missing South Bend woman found safe
Search suspended for woman thought to be missing in St. Joseph River
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine is here through midweek
Devon McCain
Man arrested in connection with Edison Road shooting
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Judith Sobol
Former home care nurse sentenced in 3-year-old Coloma Twp. girl’s death
The Shipshewana Flea Market is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through September.
Shipshewana Flea Market opens for the 2023 season
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine is here through midweek
St. Joe baseball takes on the Kingsmen.
St. Joe baseball takes on the Kingsmen