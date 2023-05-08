Police investigating employee death at Fort Wayne Amazon Fulfilment Center

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the death of an employee at the Amazon Fulfilment Center along Smith Road Monday afternoon.

The department says EMS crews were called to the center in the 9700 block of Smith Road, near the airport, just after noon on Monday.

Police say the employee was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead. Details about the incident have not yet been released.

Officers say they are working to review all surveillance video of the incident. Our crew at the scene says they have seen many Amazon employees leaving the facility.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Amazon leaders responded to 21Alive’s requests for information. They say the site is closed for the day and employees have been sent home with pay.

They sent the following statement, saying they are conducting a “thorough investigation” of the incident:

“We’re saddened by today’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well. We’re also supporting our teams with anything they need, including counseling services, and we’ll continue assisting in the days and weeks ahead.”

This is a developing report. Stay tuned for updates.

