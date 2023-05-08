Plans call for apartment project in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The River’s Edge apartment project is a step closer to reality in Dowagiac.

Plans call for five new buildings with eight apartments each for a total of 40 units.

The development would take place on a four-acre site in the 500 block of S. Front Street.

On Monday night, the Dowagiac City Council will be asked to approve a letter of intent from the developer that will allow for the review of financing and grant opportunities, and for further negotiations on a development agreement with the city.

