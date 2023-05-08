Plans call for apartment project in Dowagiac

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - The River’s Edge apartment project is a step closer to reality in Dowagiac.

Plans call for five new buildings with eight apartments each for a total of 40 units.

The development would take place on a four-acre site in the 500 block of S. Front Street.

On Monday night, the Dowagiac City Council will be asked to approve a letter of intent from the developer that will allow for the review of financing and grant opportunities, and for further negotiations on a development agreement with the city.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What’s Cooking: Week of 5/8/2023

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

News

Plans call for apartment project in Dowagiac

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Plans call for five new buildings with eight apartments each for a total of 40 units.

News

Gang investigators conference underway in South Bend

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The gang's all here in South Bend this week... where gang investigators are concerned.

News

Man leads police on chase in stolen semi on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 13 minutes ago
A Delaware man was arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties on the Indiana Toll Road this weekend.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Going back to sunny on Tuesday

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
The rain and cloud cover will slowly move out early Tuesday morning

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 28 minutes ago

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Crime

Man arrested in connection with Edison Road shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Devon McCain, 29, of Mishawaka is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Indiana

Ringo Starr to perform in New Buffalo, Indianapolis this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band will be making multiple stops in the region this upcoming fall.

Crime

Man leads police on chase in stolen semi on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Delaware man was arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties on the Indiana Toll Road this weekend.