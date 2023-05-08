Notre Dame lacrosse teams learn postseason assignments

ND Lacrosse prepares for post-season
ND Lacrosse prepares for post-season(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Both the Notre Dame man’s and women’s lacrosse teams earned their way into the 2023 NCAA Championship tournament this year, and on Sunday both teams learned their first assignment.

The men’s lacrosse team will host their opening round game against Utah on Saturday, May 13th.

The women’s team travels to Gainseville, Florida for regionals, where their first matchup will be against Mercer.

