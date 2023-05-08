Michiana teen using TikTok to help spread awareness of POTS syndrome

MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - For a typical teen, stress usually comes from juggling homework or sports. Not to mention the big decisions like where to go to college!

But a Michiana athlete is dealing with all of that, plus she is learning to live with a rare disorder. And she’s doing it all while raising awareness through TikTok.

POTS or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is a disorder that affects the volume of blood that can reach your heart after standing up from a lying position. 19-year-old Liah Ostrom has been dealing with that disorder for nearly three years now.

But she’s not letting that stop her from achieving her goals.

Liah first started getting symptoms of POTS back in 2020 after getting COVID-19.

“So I started getting symptoms in 2020. March of 2020. But I didn’t get diagnosed until 2021 because the doctors would just say because I’m a woman it’s probably anxiety,” Liah recalled.

Now, three years into it, she’s taken the time to learn how to better manage POTS through research and diet.

“So I did the research on more into POTS, and just found out how to better take care of my body and what my body needed, instead of just putting medication into it,” Ostrom said. “And it’s gotten so much better since then.”

Liah was determined to continue to push and strive in her volleyball career even when doctors said she wouldn’t be able to play for much longer.

“Because I had POTs that I probably wouldn’t be able to play volleyball anymore and I was like, ‘Well, I can still try right?’ And he’s like, ‘You can try but you’re probably not gonna play in college.’ And so now I’m committed.”

It’s that never say never mentality that inspires everyone around her, especially her coaches.

“Liah’s not one where if you tell her she can’t do something she’s just gonna be like ‘Ya, ok I’m ok with that.’ I think she’s the type of person just based on her personality that she loves this game so much that I don’t think she was gonna stop trying,” said Randa Adams, Liah’s coach.

She’s used that mentality and the social media app TikTok to help others in her situation. She has received over eight million likes on the app, through her funny, heartful, and tip-filled video about POTS.

“...help children and even adults who might be going through it or something similar,” Liah said.

All of Liah’s hard work will pay off when she steps foot on campus to play setter for Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Setting an example for people who might be going through a similar situation.

Those suffering from POTS syndrome should still consult with their primary care physician to find a physical therapy or medication, or a combination of both, that works best for them depending on the type and severity of the symptoms.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.