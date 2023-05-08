Medical Moment: Researchers create ‘nano-coating’ disinfectant to fight COVID

(WNDU) - We’ve learned a lot about COVID-19. Health experts say it can survive on surfaces, meaning if you come into contact with whatever surface it’s on, you could get sick.

That’s why researchers are now developing new ways to kill COVID before it comes into contact with people.

“COVID created a lot of problems for humanity, but it also created a lot of opportunities,” said Sudipta Seal, PhD, a biomedical and material scientist at the University of Central Florida.

A team of UCF researchers stepped up to the challenge and created a nano-based disinfectant that can kill several viruses, including COVID-19.

“When you shrink a material down to nano dimensions, they have unique physical chemical properties,” explained Craig Neal, PhD, a material scientist at the University of Central Florida. “The nano material itself has this antiviral property.”

The particles are so small, it would take 100,000 of them to be as thick as a single strand of human hair. They’re combined with silicon dioxide to make this.

The nano-coating uses regular everyday white light to generate UV light and destroy the virus. Originally designed for protective equipment like gloves, facemasks, and visors, now, these researchers believe this coating would work just about everywhere.

“I would see coatings, door handles, countertops, hospitals, and so on,” Seal said.

And hopefully kill the virus before it has the chance to kill anyone else.

The team at UCF is working to create a spray for another material. They are testing it on up to seven other types of viruses and believe it can be easily and quickly tweaked to combat any new pathogens that are found.

