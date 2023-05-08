Man leads police on chase in stolen semi on Indiana Toll Road

Picture of stolen blue 2019 Freightliner.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A Delaware man was arrested after leading police on a chase through three counties on the Indiana Toll Road this weekend.

Indiana State Police received a call on Saturday about a semi that was allegedly stolen from a trucking company by a terminated employee and was suspected to be traveling east on the toll road.

A trooper located that semi just after 12:40 p.m. as it exited the toll road at the Notre Dame Exit (mile marker 77). But as the trooper turned on his emergency lights, the driver of the semi drove through the orange traffic cones prior to the toll booth and headed back east on the toll road.

The semi continued east into Elkhart County and avoided several sets of stop sticks that had been deployed before eventually hitting some as the chase approached LaGrange County.

Police say the driver of the semi, identified as 31-year-old Durrell Kelley of Bear, Del., called 911 during the chase and spoke with a dispatcher who encouraged him to pull over and end the chase. Kelley eventually pulled over near mile marker 114 in LaGrange County.

Kelley was safely taken into custody and taken to the LaGrange County Jail for resisting law enforcement, theft, and reckless driving. The LaGrange County Humane Society took possession of a dog that was in the semi until it could be reunited with family members.

Troopers on the Indiana Toll Road were assisted by Troopers from the Bremen Post as well as officers with the Elkhart Police Department and Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

