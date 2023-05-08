Man arrested in connection with Edison Road shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last week near a shopping plaza on South Bend’s east side.

The South Bend Police Department was called to a shooting last Wednesday night to the 3600 block of Edison Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After investigating, detectives with the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit identified Devon McCain, 29, of Mishawaka as a suspect and ultimately took him into custody.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the following charges against McCain:

Battery by means of a deadly weapon

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

McCain is currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to submit anonymous tips to Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

