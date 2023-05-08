LaGrange County CVB celebrating National Tourism Week with local festivities

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau (LCCVB) is celebrating National Tourism Week by hosting local festivities.

According to a news release sent to 16 News Now, you’ll be able to find local artists, pop-up shops, and local food trucks at the Visitors Center (located at 350 S. Van Buren Street in Shipshewana) from Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 12.

You can also try the launch of the “In the Heart of the Amish Country Tour,” where you can visit over 60 shops, restaurants, and other attractions.

Meanwhile, the event coincides with the season opening of the popular Shipshewana Flea Market.

A list of local food vendors is provided below (courtesy of our reporting partners at The Goshen News):

  • Ed’s Fish & More from Wolcottville (Monday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Stutzman Dairy Farm Milk Truck, Shipshewana (Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • El Burro Loco, Shipshewana (Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Stutzman Dairy Farm Milk Truck, Shipshewana (Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Shawna Rae’s Food Truck, Shipshewana (Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Jo’s Vintage Coffee Truck, LaGrange (Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Inside the Visitors Center, guests can shop goods from the following local artisans:
  • Art by Rose PLUS Hand in Hand Art, Middlebury and Shipshewana (Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Spark Ignite by The Crossing Candles PLUS GG Inspirations Acrylic Art, Goshen (Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)
  • Yoder’s Rug Weaving, Topeka (Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Clean Craft Soapworks, LaGrange (Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
  • Naomi’s Candles, Shipshewana PLUS MKV Seaglass Jewelry, Goshen (Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

