Irish Softball learns opening ACC tourney matchup
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame softball team will open conference tournament play this week as a 7-seed against Georgia Tech.
The Irish finished the regular season with a record of 29-16-1 overall, and an 11-12-1 ACC record. The Irish did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season.
The opening round matchup is scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M. That game -- along with the entirety of the ACC tournament -- is taking place at Melissa Cook Stadium.
