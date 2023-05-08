Irish Softball learns opening ACC tourney matchup

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame softball team will open conference tournament play this week as a 7-seed against Georgia Tech.

The Irish finished the regular season with a record of 29-16-1 overall, and an 11-12-1 ACC record. The Irish did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season.

The opening round matchup is scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M. That game -- along with the entirety of the ACC tournament -- is taking place at Melissa Cook Stadium.

