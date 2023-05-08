Irish Softball learns opening ACC tourney matchup

Notre Dame's Brooke Marquez during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April...
Notre Dame's Brooke Marquez during an NCAA softball game against Northwestern on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame softball team will open conference tournament play this week as a 7-seed against Georgia Tech.

The Irish finished the regular season with a record of 29-16-1 overall, and an 11-12-1 ACC record. The Irish did not play against the Yellow Jackets this season.

The opening round matchup is scheduled to start at 3:30 P.M. That game -- along with the entirety of the ACC tournament -- is taking place at Melissa Cook Stadium.

Clients of LOGAN sing and dance along to the Village People's "Y.M.C.A." at LOGAN's "A Night in...
LOGAN throws ‘A Night in Hollywood’ client prom

