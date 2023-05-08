Important reminders during Water Safety Month

National Water Safety Month
By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is National Water Safety Month, and it’s a time to learn important skills that could save your life.

Amy Milliman, the aquatics manager for the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend, said everyone should be aware of where water is and how to get out of it if you happen to fall in.

If you do fall into a lake or even the St. Joseph River, Milliman said to try and relax, float on your back, and go with the current until you can get to land.

It’s also important to have coastguard approved life jackets when near water or on a boat.

If you’re interested in learning how to swim, the Kroc Center always offers swim lessons, and you do not have to be a member to attend.

To learn more, click here.

National Water Safety Month pt. 2

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release info on victims in Osceola triple shooting
Robert Odell Waters
Suspect in cold case murder of Three Rivers woman dies in jail
A sneak peek inside the new Meijer supercenter in Elkhart
Pedestrian hit on bypass in critical condition
California man dies in police shootout after driving to Utah to kill his brother.
Man drives from California to Utah to shoot and kill brother, police say

Latest News

Several road construction projects underway in South Bend
Several road constructions projects that could affect your commute are now underway in South...
Several road construction projects underway in South Bend
LaGrange County CVB celebrating National Tourism Week with local festivities
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather