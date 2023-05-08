Important reminders during Water Safety Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is National Water Safety Month, and it’s a time to learn important skills that could save your life.

Amy Milliman, the aquatics manager for the Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend, said everyone should be aware of where water is and how to get out of it if you happen to fall in.

If you do fall into a lake or even the St. Joseph River, Milliman said to try and relax, float on your back, and go with the current until you can get to land.

It’s also important to have coastguard approved life jackets when near water or on a boat.

If you’re interested in learning how to swim, the Kroc Center always offers swim lessons, and you do not have to be a member to attend.

National Water Safety Month pt. 2

