Hoosier Lottery giving back to Indiana

By Lauren Moss and 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has supported Hoosier Heroes — including our police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

In fact, May is beneficiary appreciation month for the Hoosier Lottery.

To learn more about how the lottery is giving back, our very own Lauren Moss recently sat down with Sarah Taylor, the executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.

“The Hoosier Lottery is honored to champion our Hoosier Heroes,” Taylor says. “It’s hard to believe more than 33 years have passed since the first Scratch-off ticket was sold in Indiana. We’re so proud of the $7 billion the Hoosier Lottery has generated for the state of Indiana since 1989. These funds support local police and firefighters’ pensions, the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, and the Lottery Surplus Fund.

“Every year, the Hoosier Lottery contributes $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions,” she added. “Additionally, our commitment to the Lottery Surplus Fund is used to lower excise taxes by up to 50 percent for Hoosier vehicle owners.”

The Hoosier Lottery funds benefit every county throughout Indiana. To read more about how the lottery gives back and to see that county-by-county breakdown of contributions, click here.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ringo Starr to perform at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo

Updated: seconds ago

News

Michiana teen using TikTok to help spread awareness of POTS syndrome

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
One local college athlete is using social media app TikTok to highlight the struggles of dealing with POTS syndrome.

News

Michiana teen using TikTok to spread awareness of POTS syndrome

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Researchers create ‘nano-coating’ disinfectant to fight COVID

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A team of UCF researchers stepped up to the challenge and created a nano-based disinfectant that can kill several viruses, including COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Medical Moment: Researchers create 'nano-coating' disinfectant to fight COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Hoosier Lottery giving back to Indiana

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has supported Hoosier Heroes — including our police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

News

South Bend Common Council to vote on tax abatement for ethanol plant

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Berrien Community Foundation unveils ‘Food For Good’ initiative

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The initiative is designed to help meet the increase in need at local food pantries.

News

Berrien Community Foundation unveils 'Food For Good' initiative

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Sentencing trial delayed for Edwardsburg man convicted of bank fraud, tax evasion

Updated: 54 minutes ago