Hoosier Lottery giving back to Indiana

(WNDU) - Since 1989, the Hoosier Lottery has supported Hoosier Heroes — including our police officers, firefighters, and teachers.

In fact, May is beneficiary appreciation month for the Hoosier Lottery.

To learn more about how the lottery is giving back, our very own Lauren Moss recently sat down with Sarah Taylor, the executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.

“The Hoosier Lottery is honored to champion our Hoosier Heroes,” Taylor says. “It’s hard to believe more than 33 years have passed since the first Scratch-off ticket was sold in Indiana. We’re so proud of the $7 billion the Hoosier Lottery has generated for the state of Indiana since 1989. These funds support local police and firefighters’ pensions, the Teachers’ Retirement Fund, and the Lottery Surplus Fund.

“Every year, the Hoosier Lottery contributes $30 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund and $30 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions,” she added. “Additionally, our commitment to the Lottery Surplus Fund is used to lower excise taxes by up to 50 percent for Hoosier vehicle owners.”

The Hoosier Lottery funds benefit every county throughout Indiana. To read more about how the lottery gives back and to see that county-by-county breakdown of contributions, click here.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.