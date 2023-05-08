Holcomb, Whitmer direct flags to be flown at half-staff after mass shooting in Texas

(KBJR)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are directing to be flown at half-staff to honor and remembrance of the victims of a mass shooting at an outlet mall in Texas over the weekend.

On Saturday, a gunman killed eight people and injured multiple others at the Allen Premium Outlets, a mall north of Dallas in Allen, Texas, before being killed by a police officer.

Both governors say flags should be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on Thursday, May 11. Flags should be returned to full staff on Friday, May 12.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

The direction comes in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Biden after the shooting.

