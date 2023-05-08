Gang investigators conference underway in South Bend

By Mark Peterson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The gang’s all here in South Bend this week... where gang investigators are concerned.

The city is hosting the annual conference of the Midwest Gang Investigators Association. Many of the 300 participants work undercover, so our cameras were not allowed into training sessions that covered a wide variety of topics.

“We have everything, like open-source information, dark web, crypto, but also stuff on like outlaw motorcycle gangs, criminal street gangs,” said Lt. Kyle Dombrowski with the South Bend Police Department. “There’s also other things like ruins and other types of signals and insignias to go over.”

“We have a wide array of drug field drug explosive test kits that, especially our fentanyl test, are very big these days,” says Jay Becker of DetectaChem Inc. “But the cool part is they don’t always have to use it on the pills. They could use it on their hands, or their shoes, or their PPE, or their dog. A lot of times, you see these awful stories of these dogs getting exposed on fentanyl and having to have Narcan on the dogs.”

The convention began Monday and runs through Thursday.

