Former Starke County detective pleads guilty to 2 charges of official misconduct

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former detective with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded guilty to two charges of official misconduct in connection with a case involving missing evidence from the department.

Adam Gray, 51, of Knox, was indicted on several charges last September following a lengthy investigation by the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division Lowell Post. Indiana State Police say evidence and testimony were presented to a grand jury concerning missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department.

Gray was ultimately indicted on four felony counts of official misconduct, two counts of misdemeanor theft, and dealing paraphernalia and dealing marijuana, both as misdemeanors.

According to our reporting partners at WKVI, Gray pleaded guilty to two felony counts of official misconduct during a plea hearing in a LaPorte County courtroom on Friday.

If the judge accepts the plea agreement, Gray will serve nine months in the Starke County Jail with all of that sentence suspended with six months to be served on Starke County Community Corrections and three months on probation on each count. According to WKVI, the sentences would be served concurrently.

A pre-sentence investigation report and a community corrections evaluation will need to be conducted prior to Gray’s sentencing hearing on June 9.

Gray was charged in September along with another former detective with the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Don Ferguson, 54, of South Bend faces three counts of official misconduct, along with theft of a firearm, theft, and false informing.

Ferguson is expected to make a court appearance in Starke County on July 28.

Don Ferguson (Indiana State Police)

