C.H.A.S.E. Club at Jefferson Middle School learns dining etiquette

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There were pancakes a plenty on Monday morning for members of the C.H.A.S.E. Club at Jefferson Traditional Middle School.

C.H.A.S.E. stands for confidence, health, attitude, and self-esteem. It’s a group to help young girls build confidence and communicate with their emotions by presenting them with different social situations.

The club just finished its etiquette class and was rewarded with a pancake breakfast.

“I felt like there needed to be some type of group that can bring girls together that didn’t necessarily focus on athletics or things of that sorts,” said Britton Odle-Pratt, school resource officer at Jefferson and organizer of the C.H.A.S.E. Club. “Some place they can come and develop self-confidence and good self-esteem and a positive attitude.”

Odle-Pratt also runs another C.H.A.S.E. Club program at LaSalle Academy.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

